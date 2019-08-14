You are here

Home > Consumer

Germany's Stada 'very selective' on acquisitions - CEO Goldschmidt

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 3:07 PM

[FRANKFURT] German generic drugmaker Stada will be careful about buying businesses and companies outright, and for now will focus mainly on striking production and development deals with partners, the company's chief executive told Reuters.

"We are very selective but we take a look at everything," said CEO Peter Goldschmidt, who took the helm a year ago.

The company, majority owned by buyout firms Bain and Cinven since 2017, sells consumer healthcare products such as painkillers, sunscreen lotions as well as biosimilar and generic drugs, which are cheaper copies of established pharmaceuticals that have lost patent protection.

The new owners at the time were widely expected to pursue other deals to combine Stada with a peer in consumer healthcare or generic drug markets, but the German company has so far stayed away from larger deals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have very good organic growth. Our first goal is to have good partnerships," he added, referring to collaboration deals with developers and producers.

Stada is expected to be among the suitors for a portfolio of drugs for sale in western Europe that Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical is divesting to trim its debt following the US$59 billion purchase of Shire, sources close to the matter told Reuters last month.

Mr Goldschmidt declined to comment on the transaction, saying there was no shortage of alternative deals to pursue for Stada.

"There are five or six comparable opportunities, that are currently in the market or will come to the market," the CEO said.

The generic drugmaker on Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 13 per cent to 295 million euros (S$430.3 million) during the fist half.

Sales during the first six months of the year gained 11per cent to 1.26 billion euros, helped by growth in generic prescription drugs and consumer health products.

Stada agreed in June to buy six consumer brands, including itch relief cream Eurax and Tixylix cough liquids, from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline for an undisclosed price to bolster its presence in Europe.

The Hesse-based company is focusing on Europe and has shied away from doing business in the United States, where generic drug companies have come under price pressure.

REUTERS

Consumer

Japan's 'Matsukiyo' in merger talks to create drugstore giant

Malaysia's July consumer price index up 1.4% year-on-year, slightly below forecast

Australian consumer sentiment rebounds in August: survey

Deliveroo food deliveries hit European roadblocks

Red meat could be the next sin tax after sugar, Fitch says

Henkel cuts outlook, blames lower Q2 sales on beauty, adhesives units

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

Breadtalk - Henry Chu.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk CEO quits, chairman to take over

file74h4ejm0vtskmedda2k.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices ease further in July, volume spikes: SRX

nz_hengsweekeat_140876.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ups the ante in chips industry's future

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly