You are here

Home > Consumer

GIC-backed Luckin Coffee raises US$150m from BlackRock, others

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 11:30 AM

BP_Luckin Coffee_180419_55.jpg
China's Luckin Coffee, a self-declared challenger to Starbucks Corp, has raised US$150 million in its latest round of funding from investors including BlackRock Inc, which values the company at US$2.9 billion.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's Luckin Coffee, a self-declared challenger to Starbucks Corp, has raised US$150 million in its latest round of funding from investors including BlackRock Inc, which values the company at US$2.9 billion.

The investment, US$125 million of which came from a private equity fund managed by BlackRock, follows a US$200 million funding round in November that had increased the company's valuation to US$2.2 billion, Luckin said in a statement on Thursday.

The up-and-coming coffee chain with ambitions to challenge Starbucks in China is backed by investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and China International Capital Corp Ltd.

Reuters reported in February that Luckin had tapped three banks including Credit Suisse to work on a US IPO in 2019. The company's chairman also sought a loan of at least US$200 million from banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, sources told Reuters last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The loss-making firm's super-charged growth plan has been built on cheap delivery, online ordering and big discounts. It has said it wants to open 2,500 cafes this year to displace Starbucks as China's largest coffee chain.

REUTERS

Consumer

AT&T steps up search for new Warner Bros studio chief

Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China

BreadTalk sets up S$500m multicurrency medium term note programme

Carl's Jr to be first US fast food chain to sell CBD-laced burger

S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman

YuuZoo announces departure of former CEO as non-exec director

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening