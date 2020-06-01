Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

Get our introductory offer at only
[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in a late stage study of people with moderate Covid-19, as patients given a five-day course of the treatment showed statistically significant improvement, while those given it for 10-days did not.
