Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 11:02 PM

Gilead Sciences said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in a late stage study of people with moderate Covid-19, as patients given a five-day course of the treatment showed statistically significant improvement, while those given it for 10-days did not.
PHOTO: REUTERS

