Gilead targets remdesivir supply for 2 million Covid-19 patients by year-end

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year end to treat more than 2 million Covid-19 patients, more than double its previous target of 1 million.
[BENGALURU] Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year end to treat more than 2 million Covid-19 patients, more than double its previous target of 1 million.

The company also said it hoped to start trials in August of...

The company also said it hoped to start trials in August of...

