Gilead's remdesivir gets US FDA approval for hospitalised Covid-19 patients

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 7:51 AM

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalised with Covid-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.
Remdesivir, given intravenously, was...

