Golden Springs sells 75% stake in animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit
The deal values Gold Coin, set up in Singapore in 1953, at US$550 million
Singapore
GOLDEN Springs Group (GSG) has sold a 75 per cent stake in Gold Coin Management Holdings to Pilmico International, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), in a deal which values the livestock feed producer at US$550 million.
Sabin M Aboitiz, AEV's chief operating
