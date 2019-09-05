You are here

Home > Consumer

Google to pay US$170m fine for sharing YouTube kids data

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 12:13 AM

doc76ymkkgrb2s1gov737e6_doc76yl1asaoo418hf76hdz.jpg
Google agreed to pay a US$170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents, US officials announced Wednesday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Google agreed to pay a US$170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents, US officials announced Wednesday.

The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the New York state Attorney General is the largest amount in a case involving the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 federal law.

"YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients," said FTC chairman Joe Simons. "Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There's no excuse for YouTube's violations of the law."

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Shoppers at 7 FairPrice outlets to pay for plastic bags in month-long trial

Chinese shoppers adopt facial payments in cashless drive

Samsung's Galaxy Fold will go on sale on Sept 6 in South Korea: source

Billionaire Uniqlo founder wants a woman to succeed him

DoorDash spreads beyond North America with Australia launch

E-cigarette pioneer Juul looks to Asian smokers for growth

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly