Grab to train 3,000 food-delivery merchants

The company's online training programme starts mid-September and aims to help businesses grow their food-delivery services by end-2020
Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
During Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, GrabFood users ordered twice as frequently than before the circuit-breaker period, though slightly less frequently than during the circuit breaker and Phase 1.
Singapore

GRAB is rolling out an online training programme that features more than 20 modules to help merchants grow their food-delivery businesses.

Through the programme called Grab Merchant Academy, business owners can pick up skills - for free - in areas such as online store...

