You are here

Home > Consumer

Green's Arcadia may file for insolvency as soon as Monday

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 4:06 PM

file7dduuy14wzb56ukncv1.jpg
The owner of brands including Topshop and Topman saw its sales decimated by forced store closures and, over the weekend, stepped up plans to file for administration.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Philip Green's Arcadia Group is poised to seek protection from creditors as soon as Monday and become the most notable UK retail insolvency since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of brands including Topshop and Topman saw its sales decimated by forced store closures and, over the weekend, stepped up plans to file for administration, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. Arcadia's filing could put 13,000 jobs and 500 stores at risk.

Potential bidders are already circling. Mike Ashley's Frasers Group confirmed in a regulatory filing Monday that it had offered 50 million-pound (S$89.7 million) unsecured loan to Arcadia over the weekend "and is now awaiting a substantive response." It also said that if Arcadia does enter administration it "would be interested in participating in any sale process." Arcadia does not consider the Frasers loan offer a serious proposal and is still expected to file for creditor protection soon, the people said.

Arcadia is likely to carry out a so-called light-touch administration, where the existing management remains in place under the supervision of experts from Deloitte LLP, the people said. This means websites and stores under all the Arcadia brands will continue to operate as normal, most crucially through the vital Christmas period.

Representatives for Arcadia and Deloitte declined to comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Arcadia's administration would be the UK's highest-profile retail insolvency in a sector that has already lost more than 125,000 roles in the country since January. It would also mark a stratospheric fall from grace for Mr Green, who was once dubbed "King of the High Street." Arcadia would follow Debenhams, the struggling department-store retailer, which filed for the same type of proceedings in April, allowing the company to stay in business while seeking a buyer or fresh funding.

Like most UK retailers, Arcadia has been struggling under coronavirus restrictions. A second lockdown in England put additional pressure on the company as it was forced to keep its stores closed throughout November.

On Friday, it said in a statement it was exploring "a number of contingency options" as Covid-19 "had a material impact on trading across our businesses." Even before the pandemic, retailers were grappling with high rents, increased competition and a rapid shift to online shopping. Last year, Mr Green's group carried out a company voluntary arrangement, another form of UK insolvency process, to close stores and slash rents in a bid to cut costs. The most recent filed accounts for Taveta Investments Ltd, the parent company of Arcadia, disclosed a 177 million-pound pretax loss for the year to Sep 1, 2018. Since then, market conditions have significantly deteriorated.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Italy's antitrust fines Apple 10m euros for misleading commercial practices

The luxury e-commerce wars heat up

Singapore opens tender for EV charging points at over 200 public car parks

China retailer Suning.com mulls e-commerce business stake sale

Universal Studios to open 60b yen Nintendo park in February

Edtech startup Kyt raises US$2.5m from Sequoia's Surge

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 04:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyds names HSBC's Charlie Nunn as CEO to replace Horta-Osorio

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group has named the head of HSBC Holdings' wealth and personal banking unit as its new...

Nov 30, 2020 03:59 PM
Consumer

Italy's antitrust fines Apple 10m euros for misleading commercial practices

[ROME] Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had fined Apple 10 million euros (S$16 million) for "aggressive...

Nov 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,218....

Nov 30, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Vienna Insurance buys Aegon's Central and Eastern European business

[VIENNA] Vienna Insurance Group will buy Dutch insurer Aegon's Central and Eastern European business for 830 million...

Nov 30, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip Covid-19 quarantine

[BANGKOK] Thailand was racing to track down about 200 people in its northern provinces on Monday to stop a potential...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for