You are here

Home > Consumer

Growing fear: anxiety mounts over Vietnam's food staples

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 12:18 PM

rk_Bun-cha_161120.jpg
Vietnam's fragrant noodle soups and fresh spring rolls have won fans across the globe, but mounting food safety scandals on the country's streets are sparking a rising tide of anxiety among millennials about what they eat.
PHOTO: AFP

[HANOI] Vietnam's fragrant noodle soups and fresh spring rolls have won fans across the globe, but mounting food safety scandals on the country's streets are sparking a rising tide of anxiety among millennials about what they eat.

Tran Huong Lan, a 32-year-old accountant, spent two nights in hospital the last time she ate "bun cha", Hanoi's signature pork noodles gobbled up by former US President Barack Obama and late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain on a visit four years ago.

"About two hours after lunch I started feeling unwell. I went home and I started vomiting," she told AFP.

Rushed to hospital by her husband, doctors told her there was only one explanation: food poisoning.

Ms Lan didn't eat out for a month after her scare, and frequent high-profile food safety scandals have fed others' fears.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In July, 14 people were taken to hospital in a severe condition after being poisoned by a vegan pate. Many experienced droopy eyelids and paralysed respiratory muscles.

As well as anxiety over hygiene standards, there is growing unease about high pesticide use for vegetables and herbs thrown in typical street food dishes such as fresh shrimp rolls and bun bo, dried noodles with beef.

Some 70 per cent of 16 to 30-year-olds said food safety was their biggest concern - ranking the same as job security - when polled by the British Council in Vietnam this year.

Truong Quoc Tung, director of the Vietnam Plant Protection Association, recently said the problem was approaching "crisis proportions".

"Banned pesticides are being used, the environment is polluted and agricultural products are being sent back after being shipped abroad," he told state media.

Problems with food safety cost Vietnam around US$740 million per year in productivity, the World Bank says.

- 'Safe' food - But across the country, from lush countryside fields to tiny urban rooftop gardens, Vietnamese are doing what they can to ensure they eat safely.

Ngo Xuan Quyet, 26, used to sell pesticides for a living before switching to "safe" farming.

With the help of Rikolto, an NGO that promotes safe food policies, he is trying to ensure his lettuce, spring onions and herbs - grown with a strictly controlled dose of pesticides - make it into as many bowls of bun cha as possible.

"When I worked (at the pesticide company) I really got to know about the chemical substances in them," said Mr Quyet, who studied agriculture at university.

"I learnt about the awful impact (of overuse).. and I started to want to grow safe vegetables," At the moment "we are targeting workplace canteens, school kitchens and supermarkets but my goal is also to reach pregnant women, who very much need to eat quality food", he added.

Heavy metals found in soil or water used for agriculture in Vietnam may be a significant contributor to the incidence of some forms of cancer, the World Bank says, while heavy pesticide use may also have long-term impacts.

In southern provinces, between 38 and 70 per cent of farmers used pesticides higher than the recommended level in 2014 - the latest figures available - according to the ministry of agriculture. The amount of pesticide used in Vietnam has remained relatively stable since then, it says.

A ban on the import of herbicides containing glyphosate, classified as "probably carcinogenic" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), will come into force next year but it is unclear how rigorously it will be enforced.

Priced 10-20 per cent higher than standard vegetables, Mr Quyet's produce is on sale at two major supermarkets in Hanoi.

A growing proportion of the county's urban consumers are willing to pay the extra, according to the World Bank - while some are largely turning their backs on traditional street food stalls.

- Rooftop farming - Phan Thi Lien, an officer worker in Saigon, increasingly sits down to a bowl of bun cha in a small restaurant rather than on the side of the road.

"I often come to restaurants as state officials will check on these places, so it is safer than street food (stalls)," she says while eating lunch at "Baba", a diner which tries to recreate the street food experience - but with guaranteed traceability of the food.

Many - and not just millennials - are also investing in their own personal food supply to ensure their health.

Le Thi Thanh Thuy, 69, grows lettuce, morning glory and more than a dozen other vegetables on her roof in western Hanoi.

"During the summer, the vegetables I grow on the roof are enough for my family," she said, explaining she spends up to two hours per day tending her crop.

"Sometimes the vegetables we buy at the market may look nice and fresh but we don't know their origin and what they used to grow them." For Mr Quyet, the dream is to guarantee quality produce everywhere from the local wet market to the cheap-as-chips food stall on the street corner.

But he admits: "I think it will take a very long time."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Walmart nearly exits Japan after selling Seiyu stake to KKR, Rakuten

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Axington receives letter of demand from Kuala Lumpur landlord

Why nano-influencers might be the new marketing tool your business needs

Albania's beloved brandy raises spirits, especially in time of Covid

DoorDash got a big pandemic lift. Can it deliver again?

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 12:24 PM
Transport

Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for 1.8t won

[SEOUL] South Korean flag-carrier Korean Air said on Monday it will buy out its smaller troubled rival Asiana...

Nov 16, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

MAS, Philippine central bank to enhance data connectivity between financial institutions

BANKS and financial institutions under the jurisdiction of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the central...

Nov 16, 2020 12:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits one-week peak as softer dollar, worsening pandemic lift appeal

[BENGALURU] Gold prices touched a one-week high on Monday propped up by a weaker dollar, while mounting US...

Nov 16, 2020 12:09 PM
Transport

Nissan explores possible sale of 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor may sell its 34 per cent stake in Mitsubishi Motors in what would be a fundamental change in a...

Nov 16, 2020 12:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Yinda Infocomm inks subscription agreement to issue new shares for S$5.8m

CATALIST-LISTED Yinda Infocomm has entered into subscription agreements with nine investors, for the allotment and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for