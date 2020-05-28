You are here

Home > Consumer

GSK to produce 1b doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 3:09 PM

[BENGALURU] GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce one billion doses in 2021 for use in shots for Covid-19, the British drugmaker said on Thursday.

The London-listed company said it was in talks with governments on backing for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

JDE Peet brings forward hot coffee IPO due to strong demand

Death of Stanley Ho gives empire reins to daughter

Gum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as US consumers order online amid Covid-19 crisis

Murdoch's News Corp closes or stops printing over 100 Australian titles

Sony is planning a PS5 conference for as early as next week

Las Vegas casinos to reopen next week

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

Can China's spenders lift the world?

[HONG KONG] The Chinese consumer has been one of the most important drivers of the world economy over the past...

May 28, 2020 02:55 PM
Life & Culture

Elon Musk's SpaceX suit is like a tuxedo for the Starship Enterprise

[NEW YORK] Michael Bay, the director of the 1998 cosmic disaster movie Armageddon, once gave an interview...

May 28, 2020 02:55 PM
Banking & Finance

China arrests yuan tumble with stronger-than-expected fixing

[HONG KONG] The offshore yuan steadied near a record low, after China signalled with a stronger-than-expected fixing...

May 28, 2020 02:40 PM
Consumer

JDE Peet brings forward hot coffee IPO due to strong demand

[AMSTERDAM] Strong investor interest has prompted JDE Peet, the world's No 2 maker of packaged coffee, to bring...

May 28, 2020 02:38 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for reopening economy

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks soared Thursday on optimism over the gradual reopening of virus-hit economies worldwide, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.