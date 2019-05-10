You are here

Home > Consumer

Gucci owner Kering settles Italy tax fraud case with 1.25b euros

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 6:28 AM

BP_Kering_100519_15.jpg
French fashion conglomerate Kering, owner of Gucci, said Thursday it had agreed to pay Italian authorities 1.25 billion euros (S$1.9 billion) to settle a tax fraud case involving its Swiss subsidiary.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French fashion conglomerate Kering, owner of Gucci, said Thursday it had agreed to pay Italian authorities 1.25 billion euros (S$1.9 billion) to settle a tax fraud case involving its Swiss subsidiary.

The Milan public prosecutor had been probing the luxury goods company, which also owns Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and other high-end brands, over allegations that it declared several years' worth of Italian sales in Switzerland, thereby saving around 1.3 billion euros in domestic tax.

The settlement falls short of a 1.4 billion euro estimate given by Italian tax authorities in January.

According to Italian media the probe, launched in 2017, was based on information from a former senior Gucci employee and involved extensive searches of Gucci offices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Kering announces that the Group has concluded today a settlement with the Italian Revenue Agency," the group said Thursday.

It added that the settlement came "after in-depth analysis and with a collaborative spirit".

It involves the payment of 897 million euros in back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

Kering said the payment would impact its 2019 financial results with an additional tax charge of 600 million euros, and an outflow of 1.25 billion euros in the cash flow statement.

French news website Mediapart in March claimed that Kering had been evading tax amounting to a total of 2.5 billion euros since 2002, mostly in Italy but also in France and Britain.

AFP

Consumer

GoPro beats revenue estimates, posts smaller loss than expected

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

As comic book industry grows, smaller publishers learn to adapt

For connoisseurs and Joe Sixpack: Swig on canned wines

Chevron drops US$33b bid for Anadarko, ceding key oil asset to Occidental

Edgewell to buy shaving startup Harry's for US$1.37b: NYT

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

BT_20190510_JAIHI10_3777583.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening