You are here

Home > Consumer

HBO Max gains traction after 'Wonder Woman' premiere

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 10:19 PM

AK_ww_2701.jpg
AT&T's HBO Max saw a boost in subscribers last quarter after reaching a key distribution deal with Roku and carrying the premiere of "Wonder Woman 1984."
PHOTO: WARNER BROS. SINGAPORE

[NEW YORK] AT&T's HBO Max saw a boost in subscribers last quarter after reaching a key distribution deal with Roku and carrying the premiere of "Wonder Woman 1984." About 17.2 million people had activated their HBO Max accounts at the end of the fourth quarter, AT&T said Wednesday. That's up from 8.6 million at the end of the third quarter and 4.1 million after its first month.

In early December, AT&T chief executive officer John Stankey said that about 12.6 million subscribers had activated their HBO Max accounts.

But that was before HBO Max and Roku resolved a dispute that had prevented the app from being on Roku devices. The end of the standoff allowed HBO Max to potentially reach millions of new subscribers.

That was also before the superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" premiered on Christmas Day on HBO Max on the same day as in theatres.

The unusual decision to start a movie off on a streaming service and in cinemas at once has sparked an uproar in Hollywood, because it upends how people in the industry get paid.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AT&T's WarnerMedia, which operates HBO Max, plans to premiere several more films from its Warner Bros studio on HBO Max this year because many theatres remain shut down during the pandemic. That could help HBO Max as it tries to accelerate its subscriber growth in a crowded streaming market.

AT&T has set a goal of hitting 50 million US subscribers by 2025 and a total of between 75 million and 90 million subscribers globally by that year. HBO Max plans to expand outside the US and offer a lower-cost version with advertising later this year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Microsoft profit soars as pandemic speeds shift to cloud

Two men extradited from Australia face US charges for US$50m text messaging fraud

Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

Starbucks profits dip on continued drag from Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Xi says 'patriots' should govern Hong Kong

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping said Hong Kong should be governed by "patriots" in comments that come just...

Jan 27, 2021 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam prices S$100m reopening of its 4% fixed-rate notes due Feb 2026

GLOBAL food and agri-business Olam International announced on Wednesday night that it has priced a S$100 million...

Jan 27, 2021 09:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Colin Low resigns as CEO of FHT's managers after less than two years

FRASERS Hospitality Trust's (FHT) managers announced after trading hours on Wednesday that its chief executive...

Jan 27, 2021 08:55 PM
Government & Economy

16-year-old detained under ISA for plans to attack two mosques in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A 16-year old Singaporean student has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for planning...

Jan 27, 2021 08:30 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says

[PARIS] Boeing's 737 MAX airliner is safe to return to service in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong Exchange Fund's investment income tumbled in 2020

Aims Apac Reit to acquire Sime Darby Business Centre for S$106.6m

Sheng Siong issues profit guidance for Q4, says it has computed bonuses the same way since 2007

Genting Singapore among seven new Asean firms on gender-equality index; DBS leads Asean region

MCT's revenue and net property income down in its nine-months year-to-date results

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for