You are here

Home > Consumer

Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for Covid-19 drug remdesivir

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 6:15 PM

ym-gilead-140520.jpg
Two health advocacy groups have written to the Indian government asking it to rescind patents given to Gilead Sciences for the drug remdesivir so it can be distributed more fairly to coronavirus patients around the world, particularly in poorer nations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Two health advocacy groups have written to the Indian government asking it to rescind patents given to Gilead Sciences for the drug remdesivir so it can be distributed more fairly to coronavirus patients around the world, particularly in poorer nations.

Drug patents in India...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Indonesian moviemakers bet on homegrown superhero universe

Buzzfeed closes news operations in Britain, Australia

SPH partners Google on joint business plan for 2020

Australia media group wants tech giants to pay US$400m a year

Amazon.com asks for federal law against price gouging during national emergencies

Philippines moves to allow ABS-CBN broadcast with shorter permit

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Frencken Group's Q1 net profit up 10.5% to S$9.5m on forex gain

MAINBOARD-listed manufacturer Frencken Group on Thursday posted a higher net profit for the first quarter despite...

May 14, 2020 06:07 PM
Transport

Tesla to cut prices in China again as competition heats up

[BEIJING] Tesla is cutting prices of cars sold in China for a second time this month as competition starts to heat...

May 14, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic

SOUTH-EAST Asia's largest lender DBS on Thursday said it is committed to hiring more than 2,000 people in Singapore...

May 14, 2020 05:36 PM
Companies & Markets

M1 blames upgrade drive for service disruption; offers one-week rebate to users

NETWORK operator M1 has blamed “a network bolstering initiative” for its protracted broadband service outage this...

May 14, 2020 05:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks drop, SIA takes a beating

SINGAPORE shares continued south on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.