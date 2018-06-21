You are here

Home > Consumer

Heineken takes minority stake in London's Beavertown Brewery for £40m

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 7:17 PM

colin-h-21.jpg
Dutch brewer Heineken will take a minority stake in Beavertown Brewery to give the London-based craft beer maker the £40 million (S$71.5 million) it needs to build a new brewery and visitor site.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Dutch brewer Heineken will take a minority stake in Beavertown Brewery to give the London-based craft beer maker the £40 million (S$71.5 million) it needs to build a new brewery and visitor site.

Beavertown, founded by Logan Plant, the son of British rocker and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, announced the deal on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about the partnership.

It is the latest addition to the craft beer portfolio of the world's second-largest brewer, following a string of deals including with London's Brixton Brewery and California's Lagunitas.

Beavertown, known for its brightly colored, cartoon-covered cans with names like Gamma Ray American Pale Ale, said it plans to build a 450,000 hectolitre facility in London that will increase its brewing capacity tenfold. The new facility will create up to 150 new jobs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Logan Plant on the Beavertown blog said the company had explored other financing options including crowd-funding and private equity, but dismissed them as unsuitable.

Heineken confirmed that it was taking a minority stake in Beavertown, but declined to provide further financial details. It said the £40 million was the cost of the brewery.

"We love what they're doing and are excited to be able to help them do more," Heineken said in a statement. "Our minority investment means they can make their dream of Beaverworld a reality."

REUTERS

Consumer

Luxury sneakers: high style and a booming market

Strawberries take Singapore towards self-sustainability

Japan's casino school enrolment increases in anticipation of IRs

Disney boosts Fox bid to US$71.3b to counter Comcast

Government to push for technology adoption in urban farming industry: Koh Poh Koon

Carousell unveils mobile wallet CarouPay powered by DBS, Stripe, Visa

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Exxon.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening