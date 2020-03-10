You are here

Heineken to pour US$183m into expansion in Brazil

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 12:51 PM

Heineken NV will invest US$183.14 million to expand its Ponta Grossa brewing plant in Brazil, the company said on Monday, as competition between the world's two largest beer makers bubbles up.
The Dutch brewer will make the investment this year and next and focus on it Heineken and Amstel brands at the third-largest brewing facility in Parana state in Brazil, its most important market worldwide.

The company did not give details of the expansion plan, stating only that production would rise by 75 per cent.

"We are bringing forward by one year all the investments of our strategic plan. Brazil is a key market for us," Heineken Brazil Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Giamellaro told Reuters.

"Basically, we are building a new brewery," he said in an interview.

Despite the slow recovery of the Brazilian economy, the world's second-largest brewer after Anheuser-Busch InBev is not waiting to expand its beer production in a market that is more important for sales than the United States or Europe.

Heineken has reduced the lead in Brazil of top beer seller Ambev, the Brazilian unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev, after buying the operation of Japan's Kirin for US$1.2 billion in 2017, which doubled its Brazilian output. Heineken says it now has 22 per cent of the market.

The expansion announcement came just on day after Ambev announced it will invest 2 billion reais(US$440 million)  to open a new brewery in northern Brazil, a malting factory in the southeast region, along with a can producing unit and additional premium beer production lines.

 

REUTERS

