You are here

Home > Consumer

Hermes sees luxury demand recover from pandemic freeze

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 2:55 PM

yq-hermes-22102020.jpg
Leather goods account for half of Hermes's sales.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Hermes International returned to growth as consumers regained an appetite for products like Birkin bags after lockdowns earlier this year.

Third-quarter revenue at its leather-goods division rose 7.8 per cent at constant currency, the Birkin maker said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had expected an increase of 7 per cent.

Overall, revenue came in at 1.8 billion euros (S$2.89 billion) during the period, beating estimates by 100 million euros and also returning to growth.

Hermes said that for the full year, the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic remains difficult to assess, but it confirmed an "ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates" in the medium term.

Pent-up demand is helping Hermes after lockdowns in the first half left consumers with few options to acquire the company's pricey handbags and silk scarves known as "carre". The brand limits the amount of exclusive products offered in stores and online to create scarcity.

SEE ALSO

British Airways-owner IAG reports 1.3b euro loss in Q3

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Leather goods account for half of Hermes's sales, leading some analysts to question whether the company is too dependent on a few iconic products. However, the company is increasingly keeping a larger proportion of handbags out of stock, according to Edouard Aubin, an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

"The price of Hermes's bags on the second-hand market keeps increasing, an important barometer of desirability," Mr Aubin wrote ahead of the results.

Revenue growth resumed in Asia-Pacific including Japan, led by the appetite of Chinese shoppers. Europe and the Americas meanwhile saw revenue fall but at a slower pace than in the second quarter.

Hermes shares have rebounded from a low in March, closing at a record on Tuesday. The stock is up 20 per cent for the year to date.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Pernod Ricard says virus woes will still have major impact on Q2

Energy storage systems installed in Singapore to support solar deployment

Chinese online tutoring startup Yuanfudao raises US$2.2b from investors including GIC, Temasek

Alibaba Pictures says half-year revenue to shrink 35-40%

Quibi streaming service to shut down

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

British Airways-owner IAG reports 1.3b euro loss in Q3

[LONDON] British Airways-owner IAG reported a 1.3 billion euro (S$2.09 billion) loss in the third quarter as...

Oct 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks snap three-day win streak as US stimulus talks drag, virus cases rise

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell on Thursday, after three straight sessions of gains, on dented hopes of a US...

Oct 22, 2020 03:02 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close lower as US stimulus appears elusive

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy and financials stocks, as talks on a new US...

Oct 22, 2020 02:43 PM
Technology

Trial begins in Samsung leader's suspected fraud, stock manipulation case

[SEOUL] Samsung leader Jay Y Lee's trial, in a case of suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation...

Oct 22, 2020 02:27 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end lower as firmer yen, US political uncertainty weigh

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended weaker on Thursday, as a firmer yen threatened earnings of exporters and amid fears...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Singtel's NCS acquires digital services consultancy for undisclosed sum

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for