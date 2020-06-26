You are here

H&M slumps to slightly bigger than expected Q2 loss as pandemic weighs

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 2:34 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Friday a slightly bigger fiscal second-quarter loss than expected as pandemic closures weighed and said local-currency sales so far in June were down 25 per cent.

Pretax loss in the March-May period was 6.48 billion crowns (S$965.5 million) against a year-earlier profit of 5.93 billion. Eight analysts had on average forecast a 6.44 billion crown loss, according to Refinitiv data.

H&M, which had warned in April it would swing into a loss due to the pandemic, said it would speed up store closures and open fewer new stores this year than planned earlier.

REUTERS

 

