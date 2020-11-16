Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in US$8b deal

[ATLANTA] Home Depot said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings in a deal valued at about US$8 billion.

The home improvement chain said it would offer US$56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25 per cent premium to the stock's last close.

Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Cos last week said it was not in talks to buy HD Supply, denying a previous media report.

REUTERS