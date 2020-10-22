Honda reaches US$5m defective air bag settlement with Arizona

[ARIZONA] Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor's US units Wednesday in a probe into defective Takata air bag systems, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

The settlement follows an US$85 million settlement announced in August with nearly all other US states. Arizona said the Honda settlement includes US$1.65 million in restitution for state consumers, a US$2.13 million repair incentive programme, US$750,000 for consumer outreach and a US$500,000 payment to Arizona.

Faulty air bag inflators have been tied to at least 15 US deaths in Honda vehicles.

REUTERS