Hong Kong retailers forecast drop in sales due to protests

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 4:27 PM

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Tuesday its members expect sales for July and August to see a double-digit drop from a year earlier due to protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for more than a month.
[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Tuesday its members expect sales for July and August to see a double-digit drop from a year earlier due to protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for more than a month.

The association also revised down its full-year retail sales forecast to a double-digit fall and it urged the government to resolve the dispute over a proposed extradition law peacefully.

