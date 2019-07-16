Hong Kong retailers forecast drop in sales due to protests

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Tuesday its members expect sales for July and August to see a double-digit drop from a year earlier due to protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for more than a month.

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Tuesday its members expect sales for July and August to see a double-digit drop from a year earlier due to protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for more than a month.

The association also revised down its full-year retail sales forecast to a double-digit fall and it urged the government to resolve the dispute over a proposed extradition law peacefully.

REUTERS