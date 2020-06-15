Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January.
The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases...
