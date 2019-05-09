You are here

Home > Consumer

Hooters operator's shares soar as it joins the Beyond Meat universe

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 9:42 AM

[NEW YORK] It may be a bit early in the trend, but faux meat may be the next fintech, or even marijuana.

Hooters operator Chanticleer Holdings, which also owns and runs restaurants under the American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger and Just Fresh brands, announced on Wednesday that 50-plus individual store locations would partner with Beyond Meat - offering, designing and testing their own unique burgers.

While Hooters, the sports bar known to cater to a male-dominated audience, isn't among the brands listed in the launch, Chanticleer's tests may lead to wider adoption as alternative proteins find favour with diners.

But one thing is for certain - investors in the micro-cap stock like what they see thus far, as Chanticleer shares soared as much as 94 per cent Wednesday. That was its largest intraday gain since Jan 2, 2018, when the stock spiked on the company's plans for a crytpocurrency-based customer rewards program.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares in Beyond Meat, however, have continued their streak of volatility since its initial public offering last week. The stock gained 1.2 per cent on Wednesday and has gained in each of the five trading sessions since going public last week. The stock has seen a total return of 222 per cent since trading began, while the S&P 500 notched losses of nearly 1.5 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Disney profit up as Fox joins the fold

US drug firms will have to show prices in TV ads

Disney writes off Vice Media stake in latest sign of trouble

Swiss drugmaker Novartis buys Takeda's dry eye drug for US$3.4b

Quality, trustworthy news will always be at core of media business, say industry leaders

Regulator blocks Vodafone's US$7.7b merger with TPG

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening