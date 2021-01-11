How Aussie doctor's at-home Covid test won US approval

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BRISBANE] An Australian doctor who began inventing virus detection tools as a "hobby" is now helming a mammoth effort to ship the first non-prescription home Covid-19 tests cleared by US regulators.
Sean Parsons is the founder of Ellume, a medical tech firm based in a suburban industrial...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes