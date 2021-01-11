You are here

How Aussie doctor's at-home Covid test won US approval

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 11:21 AM

Sean Parsons is the founder of Ellume, a medical tech firm based in a suburban industrial park, where rows of factory workers in sterile clothing swiftly assemble sleek grey kits roughly the size and shape of home pregnancy tests.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRISBANE] An Australian doctor who began inventing virus detection tools as a "hobby" is now helming a mammoth effort to ship the first non-prescription home Covid-19 tests cleared by US regulators.

Sean Parsons is the founder of Ellume, a medical tech firm based in a suburban industrial...

