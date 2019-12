[BENGALURU] International Flavors & Fragrances Inc on Sunday said it will buy DuPont Inc's nutrition & biosciences unit for US$26.2 billion in a deal that will create a new combined company.

Under terms of the deal, DuPont shareholders will own 55.4 per cent of the shares of the new company and existing IFF shareholders will own 44.6 per cent, IFF said in a statement.

REUTERS