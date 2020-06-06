You are here

Home > Consumer

Indian travel firm Yatra scraps merger deal with US-based Ebix

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 12:31 PM

[BENGALURU] India's Yatra Online said on Friday it was terminating a pending merger agreement with US software firm Ebix, and had filed a litigation seeking "substantial" damages for Ebix's alleged breach of deal terms.

Ebix had agreed to buy Yatra in 2019 for an enterprise value of US$337.8 million, aiming to beef up its portfolio of Indian travel companies, including Mumbai-based Mercury Travels and Delhi-based Leisure Corp.

Indian travel services company Yatra said it is seeking damages against Ebix for breaching terms of their merger agreement, including clauses on representations and covenants.

Ebix did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Separately, Yatra said it has implemented certain cost-saving measures starting April, including cutting management salaries by half and freezing salary hikes to weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

SEE ALSO

US will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week

Shares of Yatra were about 8 per cent lower in extended trading.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 12:23 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering's US unit hit with criminal ransomware attack

[SAN ANTONIO] VT San Antonio Aerospace Inc, which provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services to aircraft,...

Jun 6, 2020 12:15 PM
Consumer

Target's hometown tragedy unearths its struggles with diversity

[MINNEAPOLIS] It's called the "Minnesota Paradox": the clash of progressive images and racial divides that roils the...

Jun 6, 2020 12:06 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea criticises South Korea, threatens to close liaison office

[SEOUL] North Korea lashed out at South Korea for the second day in a row on Friday, threatening to close an inter-...

Jun 6, 2020 12:02 PM
Life & Culture

Michael Jordan donates US$100m to racial-equality causes

[NEW YORK] Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand, produced by Nike, released a joint statement Friday pledging to...

Jun 6, 2020 11:59 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong central bank sells HK$8.758b after currency rises to trading limit

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sold HK$8.758 billion ($1.13 billion) worth of Hong Kong dollars...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.