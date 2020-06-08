India's bodybuilders flex muscles, call for gyms to open

Get our introductory offer at only
[AMRITSAR, India] Gym owners and trainers in several Indian cities held protests over the weekend against a ban on opening fitness centres over fears of spreading the coronavirus, even as many lockdown restrictions are set to ease.
The nation of 1.3 billion people will allow shopping...
