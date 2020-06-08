You are here

Home > Consumer

India's bodybuilders flex muscles, call for gyms to open

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 10:31 AM

ym-amritsar-080620.jpg
Gym owners and trainers in several Indian cities held protests over the weekend against a ban on opening fitness centres over fears of spreading the coronavirus, even as many lockdown restrictions are set to ease.
PHOTO: AFP

[AMRITSAR, India] Gym owners and trainers in several Indian cities held protests over the weekend against a ban on opening fitness centres over fears of spreading the coronavirus, even as many lockdown restrictions are set to ease.

The nation of 1.3 billion people will allow shopping...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

UK shopper numbers indicate huge pent-up demand, Springboard says

AstraZeneca is said to approach Gilead about potential merger

The great diamond glut: Miners stuck with gems worth billions

Singapore considers tightening casino rules for customers

Half of Americans want meat-free options after industry's crisis

Grubhub receives takeover interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero: CNBC

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 10:41 AM
Stocks

New Zealand: Shares hit near 3-month high on economic recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] New Zealand shares climbed to their highest level in nearly three months on Monday as an unexpected jump...

Jun 8, 2020 10:23 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand says it has no active Covid-19 cases in the country

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has no active cases of Covid-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the...

Jun 8, 2020 10:16 AM
Consumer

UK shopper numbers indicate huge pent-up demand, Springboard says

[LONDON] The number of British shoppers in early June indicate "a huge amount" of pent-up demand amongst consumers...

Jun 8, 2020 10:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore surges as Vale’s mine shutdown fans supply concerns

[NEW YORK] Iron ore futures jumped after top iron ore miner Vale SA was ordered to shut operations at a complex that...

Jun 8, 2020 10:03 AM
Real Estate

Airbnb joins vacation-rental sites seeing surge in Summer demand

[NEW YORK] Antsy city dwellers seeking to escape their Covid-19 refuges are road-tripping to nearby vacation rentals...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.