You are here

Home > Consumer

India's most profitable store bets on youth in villages, small towns with online push

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180612_V_MART_3467842.jpg
Seventy per cent of India's population live in villages, and that is where V-Mart wants to be, by proliferating its rural stores.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mumbai

V-MART Retail, India's most-profitable department store chain, is planning to sell apparel and other goods online in a bid to attract youth in villages and small towns.

The retail store, which runs medium-sized stores that sell clothes, accessories, footwear and everyday staples, is also planning to add 30 to 40 stores every year to its current 177 stores, Samir Misra, the Harvard University-educated chief operating officer of the retailer, said in an interview.

About 80 per cent of V-Mart's stores are located in cities with a population below one million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are in the process of an omnichannel strategy," Mr Misra said, referring to integrating both online and physical shops.

"We will be finalising our e-commerce strategy and omni-channel model in a year."

Tractor-makers to department store chains are wooing residents of India's villages, where about 70 per cent of the nation's population resides, on expectations that normal monsoon rains for a third-straight year will increase farm output and boost disposable income.

V-Mart doesn't plan to expand in larger cities because of the demand from smaller cities, said Mr Misra.

"Metro market is also big indeed. But we have no intention to head there at this point of time," Mr Misra said. "We would continue to proliferate stores" in smaller towns, he said.

Return on equity, a measure of how well shareholder money is reinvested, was 25 per cent at the company, the highest among its peers, while another measure of profitability, return on capital, was at 24 per cent in the year ended March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company's shares have risen 60 per cent this year and closed last week at 2,392.75 rupees (S$47.35).

India has very few apparel retailers and brands that have rightly understood middle-class consumers, Wazir Advisors, a consultancy said in a June 2017 report. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Authorities across Asia battle illegal gambling surge ahead of World Cup

Authorities across Asia battle illegal gambling surge ahead of World Cup

CDC warns residents in 8 US states of cut-fruit Salmonella outbreak

CDC warns residents in 8 US states of cut-fruit Salmonella outbreak

Most profitable India store taking winning small-town bet online

Most profitable India store taking winning small-town bet online

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BT_20180612_UWTRUMP12B5IO_3467952.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump thanks PM Lee for Singapore's hospitality

Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening