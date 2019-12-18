You are here

Home > Consumer

Indonesia faces backlash over baby lobster export ban

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 3:42 PM

file78genvz5844gx246hqi.jpg
A proposal by Indonesia's new fisheries minister to remove a cap on exporting baby lobsters has come under fire, with critics saying it could deplete stocks around the archipelago and boost the fishing industry in competitor countries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] A proposal by Indonesia's new fisheries minister to remove a cap on exporting baby lobsters has come under fire, with critics saying it could deplete stocks around the archipelago and boost the fishing industry in competitor countries.

Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo, who was appointed by President Joko Widodo in October, has said reopening exports of lobster larvae, known as seeds, would help support livelihoods.

Mr Prabowo argued that an existing export ban encouraged smuggling and Indonesians could sell seeds to Vietnam, where lobster farming is more developed, media reported.

Former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti, who is popular for blowing up 556 foreign boats caught illegally fishing, implemented the ban on catching and exporting lobster smaller than eight centimetres in length, or 200 grammes in weight, in 2016, to conserve the population.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Pudjiastuti defended her policy on Tuesday in messages on Twitter, including a video of herself on the beach of the lobster producing town of Trenggalek, in East Java province, talking about the importance of not overexploiting the crustacean.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

"If we don't care and we don't stop the catching of our lobster seeds, we will only enrich Vietnam and Indonesia will never see any more lobsters in our ocean," she said, sitting cross-legged on the beach.

The issue has prompted intervention by Mr Joko after going viral on social media with hashtags on Twitter such as #lindungilobsterkita (protect our lobsters) trending.

Mr Joko said a review of the ban should not only consider the environmental aspects, but also economic ones.

"Don't only say no (to exports). A balance is needed, but also, it shouldn't be that everything is caught all over the place for exports. That would be wrong too," he said.

Indonesia is a major seafood exporter, but lobster shipments have slumped in recent years to about 1,960 tonnes from 3,330 tonnes in 2016, according to German database company Statista.

The Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia found that undersized lobsters continued to be sold in Indonesia despite the 2016 ban, due to poor law enforcement, and suggested in a report in August more research was needed to help grow the industry and restock the population.

Marking another possible policy change from his predecessor, Mr Prabowo has floated the suggestion that some seized vessels could be handed over to fishermen or authorities rather than destroyed, according to state agency Antara.

REUTERS

Consumer

Xi Jinping visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

Thailand wants more first-time visitors as they spend more

Samsung Electronics board chairman jailed on union-busting charge

FedEx cuts 2020 profit, cites 'significant challenges'

French hoax costs Bloomberg 5m euros in fines

US lawmakers fault regulators on T-Mobile-Sprint tie-up

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 03:56 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end slightly lower on profit-booking; won weakens

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits from the recent rally....

Dec 18, 2019 03:36 PM
Banking & Finance

Auditors need 'urgent reform'; UK review calls for breakaway from accounting

[LONDON] A year-long review into Britain's audit sector has recommended a breakaway from the accounting profession...

Dec 18, 2019 03:23 PM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA agree on binding merger in US$50b deal

[PARIS] Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA said on Wednesday they had agreed on a binding merger in a US$50...

Dec 18, 2019 03:09 PM
Government & Economy

Xi Jinping visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

[MACAU] China's President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to the gambling hub of Macau on Wednesday to mark the...

Dec 18, 2019 02:53 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat as miners, banks weigh; NZ at record high

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed little changed on Wednesday as gains in healthcare and energy stocks offset...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly