Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 12:22 AM

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head of VMWare, Pat Gelsinger.

Mr Swan was named CEO in January 2019 after serving as interim CEO for about six months. Intel shares jumped as much as 13 per cent in New York after the announcement. CNBC earlier reported the move.

The world's best known chipmaker has been under pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb to explore strategic alternatives for the company, including a possible breakup and sale of assets. The company has faced successive delays in its chip fabrication process and has begun talking with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics about the Asian companies making some of its best chips.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Wednesday.

BLOOMBERG

Amazon starts 89 rupee mobile video plan to target India's millions

Carrefour shares surge 10% after Couche-Tard merger approach

Britain's Asos raises profit view after strong Christmas sales

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in South Korea

Brokers' take: AmBank maintains 'hold' on glovemakers; CGS-CIMB retains 'add'

Walmart, Disney suspend contributions to US lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

Jan 13, 2021 11:46 PM
Government & Economy

Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Trump

[WASHINGTON] A week after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol, the House of Representatives...

Jan 13, 2021 11:20 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks flat amid Trump impeachment debat

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were flat early Wednesday, with Intel surging on a new CEO appointment as investors...

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

SPH Reit Q1 DPU down 13% to 1.2 Singapore cents

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

