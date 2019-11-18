You are here

iPhone 11 scores early China success, official data shows

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 2:29 PM

Chinese consumers are rediscovering their appetite for iPhones.
[BEIJING] Chinese consumers are rediscovering their appetite for iPhones.

Apple shipped 10 million iPhones in China during September and October, based on Bloomberg's calculations from government data on overall and Android device shipments. That's the first indication of the company's performance following the autumn release of its latest gadgets, and it shows iPhone shipments up 6 per cent from a year earlier, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, which is run by the country's technology ministry.

That affirms expectations that Apple's iPhone 11 is selling more strongly than its predecessor, particularly in a market that's second only to the US in its importance to Apple's bottom line. The company had recently been stuck in a rut in China, ceding ground to local rivals like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, which offer more enticing pricing, better specifications and increasingly premium design. Apple also lost market share to Samsung Electronics and Huawei globally prior to the iPhone 11's release.

Chief executive officer Tim Cook has said new pricing, a monthly payment programme and trade-in offers helped the iPhone's performance in China.

"Chinese customers seem to be receiving the iPhone 11 series better than last year's models because of the lowered retail price," said Nicole Peng, a Canalys analyst. "We see weaker shipments for old models but the latest products are going strong."

