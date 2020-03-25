You are here

Home > Consumer

iPhone makers suspend India production due to lockdown

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 8:50 PM

file71ditllzzpcf5zd5k9x.jpg
Foxconn and Wistron Corp have suspended all production at their Indian plants to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting the output of Apple iPhones and other gadgets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Foxconn and Wistron Corp have suspended all production at their Indian plants to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting the output of Apple iPhones and other gadgets.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry is suspending operations until April 14, the company said in a text message to Bloomberg News. It intends to resume India production based on further government announcements. A Wistron representative said the company is also adhering to the order, while declining to comment on exactly what products are affected.

Foxconn and Wistron are key manufacturing partners to many of the world's largest electronics names. While neither company said which products have been affected, their Indian facilities mainly crank out older iPhone models or produce gadgets primarily aimed at the domestic market.

Wistron's Chairman Simon Lin said on an earnings call on Wednesday that he believes lockdowns in countries where the company operates, including India and Malaysia, will only be a "short-term" issue as Wistron doesn't have labor-shortage problems there and production can be resumed quickly once restrictions are lifted.

Still, the closures underscore how Mr Modi's surprise announcement of a 21-day lockdown - the most far-reaching measure undertaken by any government to curb the coronavirus pandemic - may affect the operations of global technology giants in one of the world's fastest-growing markets for devices.

SEE ALSO

ARA H-Trust launches cost-cutting measures amid virus outbreak

An Apple representative didn't provide immediate comment when contacted.

Apple has only a sliver of India's booming smartphone market because high prices and hefty import tariffs of as much as 20 per cent put its products beyond the reach of average Indians. But the company views the country as important for longer-term growth. The Cupertino, California-based company has an office with thousands of employees in Hyderabad, working on Apple Maps data. They too are likely to be impacted by the government's virus-fighting measures.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Dairy Farm to 'buy', strong sales expected amid Covid-19 outbreak

Broker's take: DBS downgrades mm2 Asia to 'fully valued' following closure of Singapore cinemas

Online gaming booms as Covid-19 lockdowns keep millions at home

Apple may start reopening stores in first half of April

Hong Kong booze ban may wipe out thousands of bars and restaurants

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 08:50 PM
Garage

Brian Koo may withdraw lifeline for honestbee; ex-director denies startup’s allegations

HONESTBEE may lose the support of its white knight, LG scion Brian Koo, the distressed startup told its creditors in...

Mar 25, 2020 08:33 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust launches cost-cutting measures amid virus outbreak

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has initiated cost controls by cutting labour cost hours and staffing,...

Mar 25, 2020 08:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Maybank offers free remittance services for Malaysians in Singapore

MAYBANK announced on Wednesday that it is offering complimentary remittance services for Malaysians working and...

Mar 25, 2020 08:18 PM
Life & Culture

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

[LONDON] Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of the new...

Mar 25, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Sim Leisure incorporates subsidiary in Singapore

SIM Leisure Group announced on Wednesday that it has incorporated a 60 per cent-owned subsidiary, Sim Leisure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.