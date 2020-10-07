Italy's Ferrero group agrees to buy Fox's Biscuits: source

[MILAN] Nutella-maker Ferrero has reached a deal to buy Fox's Biscuits from British 2 Sisters Food Group, a source close to the matter said, as the Italian confectioner expands its cookie business.

The source did not give details of the accord, the second acquisition in Britain for family-owned Ferrero, which bought chocolate maker Thorntons in 2015.

The deal is expected to be officially announced later on Wednesday.

REUTERS