You are here
Italy's Ferrero group agrees to buy Fox's Biscuits: source
[MILAN] Nutella-maker Ferrero has reached a deal to buy Fox's Biscuits from British 2 Sisters Food Group, a source close to the matter said, as the Italian confectioner expands its cookie business.
The source did not give details of the accord, the second acquisition in Britain for family-owned Ferrero, which bought chocolate maker Thorntons in 2015.
The deal is expected to be officially announced later on Wednesday.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes