You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan's Aeon aims to sell eco-certified sushi in time for Olympics

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE supermarket chain Aeon, Asia's biggest retailer by sales, said it aims to start selling eco-certified sushi this year amid growing demand for sustainable seafood and in time for an expected surge in tourists during the summer Olympics.

Japan is one of the world's biggest consumers of seafood, eating around 33 kilogrammes per capita compared with around 5 kilogrammes in the United States, according to Euromonitor.

While its consumers are known for paying a premium for high-quality food products, and for setting global food trends, Japan has lagged behind Europe and the US in adopting policies on traceability and sustainable fisheries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I would say awareness has really improved in recent years," Kinzou Matsumoto, general manager in charge of Aeon's seafood merchandising planning, said as the company on Tuesday unveiled an expansion of its eco-certified lineup of seafood to include oysters approved by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

SEE ALSO

Japan fights 'hostage justice' accusations

"Right now, certified items make up around 15 per cent of our entire seafood products. Ideally we want to bring it to around 20 per cent," he said, adding that it would soon have enough types of certified fish to assemble assorted sushi packs.

"We want to sell certified sushi to visitors coming to the Olympics, too... and that would have to be by June."

The MSC said Aeon's scale would help expand recognition for sustainable seafood among the country's consumers, and encourage fisheries.

"A commitment from Aeon is critical in driving change," said MSC Asia-Pacific regional director Patrick Caleo. REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 12:23 AM
Life & Culture

UK's Prince Harry warns photographers over paparazzi shots

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers...

Jan 22, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

GM's Cruise to unveil first car built to operate with no driver

[SOUTHFIELD] Cruise, the autonomous-car startup majority owned by General Motors, will show its first vehicle...

Jan 21, 2020 11:53 PM
Consumer

KFC apologises for 'sexist' Australian ad

[SYDNEY] KFC on Tuesday apologised for an advertisement in Australia that shows two boys ogling a woman's breasts,...

Jan 21, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings CSO, COO depart over 'divergent opinions'

THE Place Holdings on Tuesday said Leow Soon Guan has ceased to be the chief strategy officer (CSO) of the company,...

Jan 21, 2020 11:36 PM
Consumer

Disney+ to launch in UK, Western Europe earlier than planned

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, by a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly