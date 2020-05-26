You are here

Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi to reopen main stores on Saturday

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 11:02 AM

[TOKYO] Japanese department store company Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings said it will reopen its main stores in the Tokyo area including its Isetan flagship, one of the most fashion-forward department stores in the capital.

The stores, including Mitsukoshi's Nihombashi and Ginza stores, have been closed since April 8.

Isetan Mitsukoshi and other department stores had been hit by a slump in foreign tourists and fears about the coronavirus even before the government's declaration of a state of emergency. The company reported a net loss of 11 billion yen (S$145.1 million) for the year through March.

REUTERS

