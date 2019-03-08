Jewel Changi Airport to open on April 17

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
JEWEL Changi Airport, with more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, will open its doors to the world on April 17.
Before the opening, a public preview will be held from April 11 to 16 for Singapore residents eager to be among the first to see the 10-storey
