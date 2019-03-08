You are here

Home > Consumer

Jewel Changi Airport to open on April 17

500,000 free tickets available for Singapore residents for preview to be held from April 11 to 16
Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190308_STJEWEL8_3717467.jpg
The 40m-high Rain Vortex is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. Visitors at the public preview can shop and dine at more than 90 per cent of Jewel’s shopping and dining outlets.
PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT DEVT

Singapore

JEWEL Changi Airport, with more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, will open its doors to the world on April 17.

Before the opening, a public preview will be held from April 11 to 16 for Singapore residents eager to be among the first to see the 10-storey

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

P&G pumps in S$12m to grow new Singapore businesses

Chinese tourism boom that propped up luxury brands faltering

Disgraced chef Batali exits restaurant empire

E-cigarette use linked to heart trouble: study

Chinese tourism boom that propped up luxury brands is faltering

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening