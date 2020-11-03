You are here
Jewellery maker Pandora warns new lockdowns may hurt peak season sales
[COPENHAGEN] Danish jewellery-maker Pandora on Tuesday posted a decline of 8 per cent in third-quarter sales and said new coronavirus lockdown measures created uncertainty about peak season sales and its full-year guidance.
Pandora said that positive sales momentum in the third quarter continued with like-for-like sales growing 8 per cent in October, but that new lockdowns would force it to close around 18 per cent of its 2,750 shops worldwide in November.
The company last month revised full-year profit guidance upward, after posting stronger sales and a big boost to its online business in the third quarter.
"At this point in time, Pandora does not change the guidance but the recent lockdowns and potential further Covid-19 escalation represent a clear downside risk," the company said in a statement.
Pandora said third-quarter sales stood at 4.07 billion Danish crowns (S$869.3 million), in line with an analysts' poll gathered by the company.
Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
Your feedback is important to us
Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes