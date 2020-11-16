You are here

J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 2:15 PM

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The US drugmaker plans to enrol up...

