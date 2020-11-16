J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] Johnson & Johnson (J&J) launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.
The US drugmaker plans to enrol up...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes