J&J's coronavirus vaccine candidate prevents severe disease in hamsters

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 8:29 AM

nz_jj_040950.jpg
Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its experimental coronavirus vaccine prevented hamsters from getting severely ill, as the drugmaker seeks to begin large, late-stage studies in humans later this month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its experimental coronavirus vaccine prevented hamsters from getting severely ill, as the drugmaker seeks to begin large, late-stage studies in humans later this month.

In the pre-clinical study, vaccinated animals lost less weight and...

