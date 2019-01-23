You are here

Home > Consumer

Johnson & Johnson tries to buy surgical robotics firm: sources 

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 3:02 PM

file73r289gye5e16yb277oo.jpg
Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the world's largest maker of healthcare products, is pursuing an acquisition of Auris Health Inc in a deal that would bring it cutting-edge surgical robotics technology, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST

[HONG KONG] Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the world's largest maker of healthcare products, is pursuing an acquisition of Auris Health Inc in a deal that would bring it cutting-edge surgical robotics technology, people with knowledge of the matter said.

J&J is seeking to purchase Auris at a premium to the valuation from its latest funding round, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. That financing valued the Redwood City, California-based company at about US$2 billion, one person said.

Auris has raised more than US$700 million from investors, including a US$220 million equity financing round led by Partner Fund Management that was announced in November. Lux Capital, Viking Global Investors and billionaire Peter Thiel's Mithril Capital Management are also among its backers.

The closely held company, led by industry veteran Fred Moll, has developed robotic surgical scopes operated with a handheld device similar to a video game controller. The flexible tubes are steered into a patient's lungs, where they can be used to identify cancerous tumors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No final agreements have been reached, and there's no certainty the deliberations will lead to a sale of Auris, the people said. Representatives for J&J and Auris declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Toxic substances found in nappies in France: government agency

China meat boss returns home after mysterious disappearance 3 years ago

Japan's General Oyster said to draw deal interest from China

Viacom buys television streaming service for US$340m

Sony to shift UK HQ to avoid Brexit disruption

Big Pharma lobby group spent record amount as reform push grows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

98 Binjai Park.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Real Estate

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

SL_ocbc_230119_47.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades Soilbuild Reit to 'hold'

Photo 1.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening