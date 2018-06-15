You are here

Home > Consumer

Kellogg issues massive Honey Smacks cereal recall over Salmonella risk

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 8:28 AM

[BENGALURU] Kellogg Co said on Thursday it is recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, in the latest case of US food products possibly tainted by the illness-causing bacteria.

The US Food & Drug Administration said it worked with Kellogg to issue the recall after preliminary evidence linked the product to more than 60 illnesses.

"The FDA is working with the company to quickly remove this cereal from the marketplace," the agency said in a statement.

The FDA said it has asked Kellogg to request that all retailers of the product immediately put up signs saying Honey Smacks cereal has been recalled and to remove the potentially contaminated product from shelves.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US health regulator also said it is inspecting the facility that manufactures Honey Smacks.

Kellogg earlier on Thursday said it launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces the cereal immediately after being contacted by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding reports of illnesses.

The company said the affected products had use by dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. The voluntary recall involves its 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce Honey Smacks packages. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall, the company said.

Earlier this month, the FDA warned residents of eight US states about recalled packages of pre-cut melon linked to a Salmonella outbreak. They had been distributed to stores operated by Costco Wholesale Corp, Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, and Amazon.com Inc's Whole Foods.

The FDA and CDC are investigating that outbreak, which has also been linked to more than 60 illnesses and at least 31 hospitalizations in five states. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella can cause diarrhoea and severe abdominal cramps lasting up to three days and is particularly dangerous to young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

It causes an estimated 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalisations and 450 deaths in the United States each year, according to the CDC. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Facebook's public relations chief to step down

Apple said to be near animated movie deal in video push

Comcast offers US$65b for Fox in showdown with Disney

Designer Tomas Maier quits Bottega Veneta

Struggling UK restaurants could make billions by switching opening hours: study

Nightclub Marquee to open its doors at Marina Bay Sands next year

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BP_Fed_150618_6.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening