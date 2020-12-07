You are here

Home > Consumer

Kingfisher joins other British retailers to return virus business rates relief aid

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 4:56 PM

[LONDON] Kingfisher, which has benefited from a jump in do-it-yourself projects during coronavirus lockdowns, on Monday joined a growing list of retailers as it announced it would return Covid-19 business rates relief aid given by the UK and Ireland governments.

The move follows similar announcements from big players Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons to smaller ones, including Pets at Home, as retailers who are benefitting from the stockpiling and other lockdown-driven sales have come under scrutiny for taking government funds while paying out dividends.

Sales of the company have been improving since it reopened stores in late April and early May, supported by higher demand for home improvement across its markets, Kingfisher said.

"Kingfisher is in a sound financial position with continuing positive trading momentum, due to both strong consumer demand and the benefits of our strategy," Chairman Andy Cosslett said.

The British government and devolved administrations in March exempted all retailers from paying the tax on their stores for the 2020/21 financial year to help them through the crisis.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Kingfisher said its total annual business rates bill eligible for the relief was roughly 130 million pounds (S$232 million), the returning of which will lower its cost savings by nearly half. Earlier this year, it repaid 23 million pounds it received under the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme.

The company added it now expects that adjusted earnings for the year would include 85 million pounds in cost savings, versus the 175 million pounds it had forecast earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Losses balloon at UK's Ted Baker as lockdowns hammer retail sales

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

The super-rich are buying luxury online like never before

These two words will strike fear into gadget makers this Christmas

China's Covid-free 'Hawaii' chases local tourist dollar with a vengeance

Bird flu outbreak in Japan spreads to fifth prefecture

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 04:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore a key hub for blockchain research and commercialisation: report

SINGAPORE has produced the highest number of blockchain research publications in Asean and the third highest in the...

Dec 7, 2020 04:46 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese Covid-19 vaccine doses

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has received 1.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac, officials said, as...

Dec 7, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, hit by profit-taking and concerns about fresh China-US...

Dec 7, 2020 04:19 PM
Technology

Cisco to buy Iodine for US$750m to boost AI offerings

[LOS ANGELES] Cisco Systems said it will buy Iodine for US$750 million to add artificial intelligence (AI) software...

Dec 7, 2020 04:07 PM
Consumer

Losses balloon at UK's Ted Baker as lockdowns hammer retail sales

[LONDON] British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Monday its half-year losses ballooned as coronavirus-led...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

More power to you: Singapore cracks a world's first in democratising finance

Singapore banks on watch over Chinese SOE exposure, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for