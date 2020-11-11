You are here

Home > Consumer

Kirin halts payments to Myanmar beer partner linked to military

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 9:28 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese beverage group Kirin Holdings said it was halting payments from its beer ventures in Myanmar to local partner Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL), an entity linked to the country's military.

The United Nations has identified the owners of MEHL as members of the Myanmar military, which has been accused by the world body of genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Myanmar denies genocide, saying its military was carrying out legitimate operations against Rohingya insurgents who attacked police posts.

Amnesty International has called on Kirin and other companies to cut ties with the company.

"This is a suspension, not a postponement," a Kirin spokesman said on Wednesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a statement, the company said the decision was taken "in view of a significant lack of visibility regarding the future business environment for our Myanmar joint ventures." It made no mention of the accusations against Myanmar's army.

Kirin in June said that it had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate its Myanmar operations, where it owns 51 per cent of the joint venture running Myanmar Brewery and Mandalay Brewery.

The company said its latest decision was also affected by the spread of Covid-19 in Myanmar.

The spokesman would not say whether the decision meant the company may pull out of Myanmar, a move it previously has denied it was considering.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300m doses of coronavirus vaccine

F&N's FY20 earnings hit by less fizzy soda sales

GrabPay tech issues hit shoppers at start of 11.11 sales

Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

China says Australia knows what it needs to do to improve ties

Alibaba records billions in sales as China's first post-virus Singles' Day kicks off

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit talks set to miss deadline and continue next week

[LONDON] Trade talks between the UK and European Union are set to be extended beyond this weekend's informal...

Nov 11, 2020 09:17 PM
Consumer

Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300m doses of coronavirus vaccine

[BENGALURU] Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European...

Nov 11, 2020 09:17 PM
Companies & Markets

UOL says retail portfolio still faces headwinds, as hospitality picks up

PROPERTY company UOL Group on Wednesday said headwinds remain, although its retail portfolio's committed...

Nov 11, 2020 09:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas launches LNG bunkering business with completion of first delivery

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday it has officially launched its liquefied natural...

Nov 11, 2020 09:11 PM
Government & Economy

Several wounded in WWI memorial attack at Saudi cemetery

[JEDDAH] A bomb on Wednesday struck a World War I commemoration attended by European diplomats in the Saudi city of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GrabPay tech issues hit shoppers at start of 11.11 sales

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for