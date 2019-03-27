You are here

Home > Consumer

Kweichow Moutai: World's most valuable liquor stock still has room to grow

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 10:25 AM

[HONG KONG] The world's most valuable liquor stock is set to become even more valuable, with earnings this week expected to confirm China's Kweichow Moutai Co has avoided the slowdown in consumer spending that has hobbled some other producers of luxury goods.

Analysts are predicting Moutai, which makes a top-shelf version of the local grain liquor known as baijiu, will build on its 31 per cent rally in 2019 to gain a further 6 per cent over the next 12 months. Results due Thursday may further fuel that bull run, with the distiller saying in a preliminary estimate in January that 2018 revenue grew 23 per cent, outstripping its own earlier forecast.

The distiller's confident position, even as consumer companies from Walmart Inc to Tupperware Brands Corp and Apple Inc feel the blow of China's slowest economic expansion in almost three decades, is making it an investor darling. It will also benefit from MSCI Inc's decision in February to expand the weighting of China-listed stocks in benchmark indices, allowing return-hungry foreign investors more access to these companies.

With its stock price 6.4 per cent lower than analysts' average 12 month price target as of Tuesday, Moutai has the highest return potential of top global liquor companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Diageo has a negative return potential of 1.2 per cent while Pernod Ricard SA's is negative 4.3 per cent. Moutai's local rival, Wuliangye Yibin Co, has a negative return potential of 3.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moutai shares climbed as much as 1.5 per cent to 784.32 yuan in early Shanghai trading on Wednesday.

While many luxury brands say that Chinese demand remains healthy, investors are anxiously watching for any shifts in high-end consumer buying. Prada SpA, for example, lost US$864 million in market value last week after slower Chinese spending led to a drop in annual profit.

Amid this uncertainty, baijiu makers have been a safe bet after a rocky second-half of 2018 when Moutai fell as much as 34 per cent amid concern over the economy.

"Last year, the ultra premium baijiu stocks were materially oversold on the back of demand growth concerns," said Euan McLeish, a Hong Kong-based consumer analyst at Sanford C Bernstein. "These concerns haven't materialised and the stocks have been correcting since the start of the year."

Liquor company valuations haven't become too lofty yet, despite the recent rally. Baijiu stocks - with price-to-earnings ratios ranging between 20 and 25 - are in line with the major international liquor brands, according to Yang Yan, a Hong Kong-based fund manager at Atlantis Investment Management.

Moutai's three-year average operating margin of 73 per cent was No 1 among the world's 500 largest companies and net income for 2018 is expected to more than double from 2016 levels, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The risk remains that persistent economic weakness and continuing trade uncertainties may eventually begin to bite, but Moutai is cautious about that. Product prices won't be raised in coming months, Chairman Li Baofang said in November. The company said in December it expected revenue to rise by 14 per cent in 2019.

The longer-term prospects of the sector remain intact. Bernstein's Mr McLeish forecasts the baijiu makers will stay strong as long as China's burgeoning middle-class population continues to covet this prized drink as a status symbol.

"At the end of the day, a few bottles of ultra premium baijiu over the Spring Festival dinner table aren't going to break the bank," said Mr McLeish. "But their absence might be embarrassing for the host."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

SPH unveils news tablet app for Chinese news products

McDonald's US$300m tech deal biggest in 20 years

EZ-Link launches digital platform for TRUST Programme

Nintendo shares climb after report of new Switch models

SPH unveils news tablet app for Chinese news products

Calls at hearing for label on breast implants’ risks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Must Read

hyflyx.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

Mar 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, SIA, ST Engineering, Metro, Sapphire Corp

BT_20190327_SOREAL_3734978.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening