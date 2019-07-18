You are here

Home > Consumer

Kweichow Moutai's H1 sales disappoint by its own high standards

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 9:41 AM

nz_ moutai_180784.jpg
Kweichow Moutai Co's revenue rose 17 per cent in the first half of 2019 compared to a year earlier - a strong showing for most mature consumer brands. But by the high standards of China's premier grain liquor, it's underwhelming.
PHOTO: KWEICHOW MAOTAI

[SHANGHAI] Kweichow Moutai Co's revenue rose 17 per cent in the first half of 2019 compared to a year earlier - a strong showing for most mature consumer brands. But by the high standards of China's premier grain liquor, it's underwhelming.

For the world's most profitable distiller, which also briefly became China's first 1,000 yuan stock, revenue growth is the slowest since 2016 and has dipped below its 10-year average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Moutai reported revenue of 41.2 billion yuan (S$8.15 billion) on Wednesday and a net income of 20 billion yuan, 27 per cent more than a year before.

The latest earnings show that the distiller has its work cut out in the second half if it wants to maintain a winning streak that's seen it consistently topping its own estimates. Moutai - which has benefited from rising demand for its sought-after baijiu liquor as China's middle class has become more affluent - will now have to weather economic weakness in its home market where growth has dipped to the slowest since 1992.

China's US$165 billion distiller changes course by cutting brands

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One thing that shields this investor darling from China's weak economy is the unique scarcity of its product. Moutai's baijiu remains the toast of choice among wealthy Chinese consumers, ensuring demand stays high, but a long distilling period of five years and constrained land to grow the grain used to make its liquor keeps stock limited.

The world's most valuable distiller is running out of liquor

"We think Moutai's supply and demand structure has not changed, so we can regard quarterly fluctuations as unimportant," Great Wall Securities analysts Zhang Yuguang and Huang Ruiyun wrote in a note Monday, adding that there wasn't much to worry about in the long term.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Disney calls heiress’s remarks about workers 'gross and unfair'

Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, US customers shrink

Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

As steep patent cliff looms, Shionogi moves to develop its own US sales staff

Cannabis retailer Curaleaf to expand US footprint with Grassroots buy

Amazon in deal with German watchdog to overhaul marketplace terms

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 Hyflux says S$535m rescue deal is Utico's valuation; deal still on the table

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

nz_KOREABANK_180764.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank of Korea surprises with rate cut as Japan trade row adds to risks

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly