You are here

Home > Consumer

L’Oreal North American sales slip as makeup boom slows

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 2:04 PM

AK_lo_3107.jpg
L'Oreal SA's North American sales fell in the second quarter as a makeup boom fuelled by YouTube beauty bloggers and Instagram selfies lost steam.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] L'Oreal SA's North American sales fell in the second quarter as a makeup boom fuelled by YouTube beauty bloggers and Instagram selfies lost steam.

The regional downturn created jitters among investors, even as China lifted the world's biggest maker of beauty products to its highest first-half growth in more than 10 years. While the French company reported after the close of trading, US-based rival Estee Lauder Cos. fell as much as 1.9 per cent.

Second-quarter sales rose 6.8 per cent on a comparable basis, L'Oreal said. But North America -- where the company's Maybelline makeup dominates drugstore shelves -- recorded a 1.1 per cent decline.

Makeup has driven growth for the cosmetics industry as online influencers inspired a generation of consumers to make trying new makeup looks a hobby and as the selfie craze gave them a reason to stay camera-ready.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The slowdown in makeup comes as L'Oreal is also facing mounting competition in North America: the rise of social media-savvy start-ups like Glossier, celebrity-fronted brands like LVMH's Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and organic products like Juice Beauty mean fewer American consumers are headed for the retail outlets where L'Oreal has dominated shelves for decades.

Growth slowed for L'Oreal's consumer-products division even as the company took steps like re-branding its Garnier brand with a focus on organic and natural products.

The company's high-end products are faring much better. Sales in the luxury division selling Lancome Absolue moisturizer and Yves Saint Laurent concealer grew 12.2 per cent in the second quarter, with the company citing China as driving demand. Chinese clients also boosted sales of luxury companies LVMH and Burberry Group Plc in the latest quarter, even as the country reported its slowest economic growth in nearly three decades.

L'Oreal said it plans to buy back and cancel as much as 750 million euros (S$1.145 billion) worth of shares during the second-half -- a move that could appease investors worried by the slowdown in the mass-market division, the company's largest.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

OCBC customers can now scan QR code for ATM cash withdrawals

Philippines' Jollibee sets sights on Indonesia with Coffee Bean beachhead

Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found: police

Global airfares, hotel rates set for modest rise as economy slows in 2020: industry forecast

P&G posts strong sales but Gillette shaves quarterly profits

Nintendo's Q1 net profit drops 46% on forex losses

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

BP_Hyflux_120719_8_0.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux applies to again extend debt moratorium; still in talks with potential white knights

file76ge93nvafr1d5qlfjmh.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC customers can now scan QR code for ATM cash withdrawals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly