You are here

Home > Consumer

Landmark US opioid trial begins in Oklahoma

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 6:57 AM

[CHICAGO] The first civil trial that could hold a drug company responsible for the US opioid epidemic began on Tuesday in Oklahoma - a landmark case that could impact thousands of others like it.

The bench trial pits the state of Oklahoma against Johnson & Johnson. Two other drug companies named in the lawsuit settled ahead of the trial.

Oklahoma has accused the three drug makers of deceptively marketing opioid painkillers, hyping their effectiveness and downplaying the risks of addiction.

The lawsuit is the first of many to go to trial, and is seen as an important test of whether drug companies can be held accountable in court for an addiction epidemic, which has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In opening statements, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter accused Johnson & Johnson of being motivated by greed in embarking on "a cynical, deceitful multimillion-dollar brainwashing campaign" to sell opioids as a "magic drug."

"It's time to hold them responsible for their actions," Mr Hunter told the presiding judge, who will decide the case in lieu of a jury.

Johnson & Johnson has denied the charges levied by the state against its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

The company's lead attorney pointed to federal and state agencies having approved and monitored its painkillers Nucynta and Duragesic, and the decades-long familiarity of doctors with opioid medications and their addictive qualities.

"Both pharmacists and physicians have an independent responsibility to prescribe and monitor these drugs," attorney Larry Ottaway said.

He also said that the company's two drugs were prescribed in low quantities in Oklahoma and were deemed by government agencies as "rarely addictive" because of their timed-release mechanisms.

2,000 LAWSUITS 

"Janssen's conduct was not a nuisance," Mr Ottaway added, referring to the state's public nuisance law under which it is being sued.

"They provided medically necessary medications for the treatment of terrible, terrible problems. Those treatments were approved and regulated by the FDA," he said.

Medical professionals were likely to testify for both sides in the trial, which is expected to last two months.

Attorneys said among them will be Russell Portenoy, a once highly-regarded pain expert who spent decades touting the benefits of opioid painkillers and claiming their risks were overstated, before changing his view after numerous lawsuits.

There are some 2,000 lawsuits brought by states, cities and Native American territories across the country, all seeking compensation from makers of the highly addictive prescription painkillers.

The lawsuits are being compared to the 1998 cases against Big Tobacco, which ended in a 46-state overarching settlement estimated at US$250 billion in annual payments over the first 25 years of it being in force.

In the Oklahoma lawsuit, Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva on Sunday settled the case for US$85 million.

Purdue Pharma, maker of the opioid painkiller OxyContin - a key driver of the crisis - reached a US$270 million settlement with the state in March.

Overdoses from prescription painkillers and heroin exploded over the last 20 years, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Almost 400,000 people have died from an overdose involving prescription or illicit opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pop icon Prince and rocker Tom Petty were among the high-profile victims of the epidemic.

AFP

Consumer

M1: One base plan to replace all mobile plans

The Hour Glass FY2019 profit up 41% at S$70.4m

UOB, Mastercard launch commercial credit card for SME execs

Alibaba eyeing listing in HK to raise US$20b: sources

Top chocolate producers in Asia struggle to meet rising demand

Football fans up in arms over price gouging in Madrid

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

lwx_raffles place_290519_3.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening