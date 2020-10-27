You are here

Home > Consumer

Las Vegas Sands mulling US$6b sale of Vegas casinos: source

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 8:18 AM

nz_palazzo_271036.jpg
Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp is exploring a sale of its flagship casinos in Las Vegas in a deal that may bring in US$6 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp is exploring a sale of its flagship casinos in Las Vegas in a deal that may bring in US$6 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The properties included in the potential sale are Sands Expo Convention Centre, the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Palazzo, the source added, asking not to be identified.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Las Vegas Sands is working with an adviser to solicit interest from potential suitors.

In May, Sands ended plans to open an integrated resort (IR) casino in Japan without providing a reason for the cancellation of the project.

The gambling industry, which thrives on air travel and large groups of people in close proximity, is one of the hardest hit industries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Crown Resorts likely to be hit by protest vote against directors, remuneration

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As of June 30, the company had US$13.82 billion total outstanding debt, excluding finance leases.

Chairman and chief executive of the group, Sheldon Adelson, said in the second quarter that a "recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic in each of our markets is now under way."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Coca-Cola European goes global with US$6.6 billion Australia deal

Impossible Foods' burgers to be launched in Canadian grocery stores

Paint startup gush raises S$4.7m pre-Series A funding for R&D, expansion

Bayer to acquire Biotech AskBio for as much as US$4b

CapitaLand, Shopee start shopping campaign; IMM to launch as virtual mall

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court in Trump pre-election triumph

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate confirmed conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court's newest justice on...

Oct 27, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a rout on Wall Street due to fading hopes for economic...

Oct 27, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

Asymptomatic Covid-19 sufferers lose antibodies sooner: study

[LONDON] Asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have...

Oct 27, 2020 08:14 AM
Banking & Finance

AIG names new CEO, breaks up its insurance business

[NEW YORK] Global insurer AIG announced a multi-part shake up on Monday, naming a new CEO and splitting its business...

Oct 27, 2020 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

[MARTINSBURG, Pennsylvania] With eight days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for