You are here

Home > Consumer

Last batch of Jayer Burgundies could fetch up to US$13 million at auction

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180601_JAYER_3457306.jpg
Baghera Wines chief Michael Ganne with a magnum of Vosne-Romanee Cros-Parantoux - among the world's priciest wines.
PHOTO: AFP

Geneva

THE last batch of late legendary French winemaker Henri Jayer's Burgundies - which include some of the world's most expensive wines - will go on auction in Geneva next month and could rake in up to US$13 million.

In all, 1,064 bottles will go under the hammer at the Baghera Wines auction, which will take place at a gourmet restaurant in Geneva. They include Cros-Parantoux Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, which ranks among the world's priciest wines.

The 855 standard bottles and 209 magnums, dating from between 1970 and 2001, are from the personal wine cellar of the man broadly considered the king of the pinot noir.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These bottles and magnums from his personal reserve were a bit like his laboratory . . . a way to see his vintage wines age over the years," his daughters Lydie and Dominique Jayer wrote to AFP in an e-mail.

"It was natural for us, since we could not drink all of these bottles, to offer them up for sale so that wine lovers . . . could buy them and drink them, in his honour," they said.

The daughters will be present at the June 17 auction to watch the dispersion of their inheritance.

Mr Jayer, who died in 2006 at the age of 84, established a name for himself in the 1970s, when specialised wine reviews ranked his wines among the best in the world.

Over the years, he became "the emblem of the Burgundy in the eyes of the public", Swiss wine critic Jacques Perrin, who knew Mr Jayer personally, told AFP.

A Henri Jayer wine has "all the grace of the pinot, the slenderness, the structure, the aromatic finesse. He did everything to preserve that," he said.

Baghera Wines chief Michael Ganne agreed. "The great force of the Henri Jayer wines, when you have the chance to taste such wine, is really the fruit, (which) has just an incredible elegance and finesse."

It is this quality that has made Mr Jayer's wines some of the most sought after in the wine world - and brought them their sometimes astronomical price tags.

The most expensive lot at the auction - a series of 15 magnums of Vosne-Romanee Cros-Parantoux dating from 1978 to 2001 - has been valued at between 280,000 and 480,000 Swiss francs (S$380,026-651,536).

The entire auction is expected to pull in between 6.7 and 13 million francs - an amount that has raised eyebrows in the business.

"I'm not sure it is really worth the price," Mr Perrin said. He said the cost reflected "the speculation effect, which is undeniable", but also "the collector effect", spurred by an eagerness to acquire "this last vestige of a heritage, almost a relic".

Mr Ganne meanwhile explained that "buyers of this kind of wine are generally fairly well-known collectors", predicting that a number of Asian, American and some European wine auction regulars would show up.

Each bottle is equipped with a seal that guarantees its traceability and authenticity.

Mr Jayer's daughters, meanwhile, hope that the bottles' new owners will not just leave them in their cellars to gain dust and value.

"We hope they will go into the cellars of wine lovers who know how to open and drink these wines," they said. "Let's not forget that wine is synonymous with sharing, and these wines were above all made to be drunk and enjoyed." AFP

Consumer

Price war, proxy war make for one messy telco war

Gold prices rise on weaker US dollar, trade tension

Amazon blocks Australia from global sites over tax

Moncler goes for monthly launches of its jackets

Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low

New Zealand plans to invest in more recycling plants as it deals with China waste ban

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening