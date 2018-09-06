You are here

Home > Consumer

Lazada chief business officer Hari Vijayarajan moves to ONE Championship

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 3:19 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

onechampionship.jpg
Mr Vijayarajan will be responsible for helping to scale and grow the martial arts organisation across all key markets.
PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

LAZADA’S chief business officer, Hari Vijayarajan, is moving to martial arts organisation ONE Championship to be its new chief business development officer. He will be responsible for helping to scale and grow the martial arts organisation across all key markets.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of ONE Championship, said: “As a seasoned leader and all-around nice guy, Hari will work alongside myself and the rest of our leadership team to scale ONE Championship into the first multibillion-dollar global sports media property in Asian history.

“Bar none, ONE Championship now has Asia's most seasoned and experienced leadership team in the entire sports media industry. These are definitely exciting times and I look forward to working with Hari in making ONE Championship the global leader in sports and entertainment.”

Mr Vijayarajan will start his new role in January next year. At Lazada, an online retailer, he was also executive vice-president and regional category leader of electronics (mobiles, PC, TV, camera, accessories), where he helped to bring brands such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi on board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MAS_060918_60.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS proposes legally-binding cyber security measures for all Singapore financial institutions

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore but many are going to foreign talent: Linkedin

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_Piyush Gupta_060918_62.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fintech firms need more scrutiny by regulators, says DBS chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening